Here is How You Can Achieve Alia Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor’s Luminous Make-up Look

Gone are the days when you had to cake up your face with layers of foundations and heavy eyeshadows. Welcome the dewy make-up look that has been flaunted by actors like Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone and more. This new make-up look does not compromise on glamour but also does not make you feel buried under layers of concealer and foundations.

This trend focuses on embracing your natural look and probably flaunting your skincare products and serums that give you a nourishing lit from within look. Celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi whose clients include Alia, Shanaya Kapoor told Vogue, “The simplicity of the look is what makes it so difficult to achieve. You need to be careful to conceal everything so the skin can look like a blemish-free canvas but at the same time, you can’t go overboard with the concealer. It takes willpower not to cave in to the patented way of doing makeup where you apply makeup, setting powder and excess amounts of everything.”

Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Bedhadak, recently shared the luminous make-up look on Instagram. The Gen-Z actress has certainly found her go-to make-up look.

The key to achieve this make-up look is that less is more. One can completely ditch the foundation and just use a concealer to touch upon the blemishes and pigmentations on the face. The focus is more on moisturiser as a base and hydrating primers and setting sprays that give that dewy finish. Oberoi also told Vogue that unlike power blushes, she likes to opt for creamy blush that gives that natural flushed look.

Remember Alia’s look from Berlinale where she donned a Dolce and Gabbana gown with a peachy blushed look?

Are you ready to embrace this new glossy make-up look?

