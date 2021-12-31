Here is How You Can Make Delectable Baked Samosas

The samosa is a traditional Indian snack. There are many different types of samosas in the market, all of which are delicious to eat. Samosa is also a great breakfast option. You have probably tried fried samosa before, but today we will teach you how to make baked paneer samosa. It has a delicious taste and is filled with paneer and potato. This samosa is baked rather than fried.

Baked paneer samosa is a type of snack that you can eat at any time. When you are hungry, baked paneer samosas are a treat. It can be served at home for small functions or parties besides tea time. The delicacy can be prepared in a short period.

Ingredients for Baked Paneer Samosa

Cheese - 250 grams

Boiled potatoes - 5

Peas - 1/2 cup

All-purpose flour - 3 cups

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

oil/ghee

cumin powder - 1 tsp

coriander powder - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Amchur powder - 1 tsp

Garam Masala - 1/4 tsp

Finely chopped green chillies - 3

Green coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Lemon - 1

Salt - as per taste

Recipe

To make baked paneer samosa, start by mixing all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt to taste, and half a cup of water in a deep bottom vessel. After that, knead it into a firm dough and leave the flour to set for half an hour. Now, to make the samosa stuffing, heat a pan on medium heat with a spoonful of oil.

Fry the finely chopped green chillies and cumin powder. Add crushed peas and cheese and cook it on low heat. Now mash the boiled potatoes and mix them with the rest of the ingredients.

Mix the red chilli powder, mango powder, finely chopped coriander, lemon juice, and other spices thoroughly.Fry this samosa filling for about 6-7 minutes. Your samosa filling is now complete.

Now mix the all-purpose flour with water to make a dough and make a samosa sheet out of it. Keep in mind that it should not be excessively thin or excessively thick. Cut the rolled sheet into two equal pieces with a grinder. After that, take one sheet and, using flour and water add it to the other. It will resemble a samosa after you combine the two parts.

Fill it with the stuffing and use the flour and water mixture to seal the edges. Place the samosas in a baking tray that has been well greased.

Bake for 30 minutes at 250 to 300 degrees Celsius. Continue to check and turn the samosas during this time. Your delectable baked paneer samosas are now ready. They can be served with tomato sauce or green chutney.

