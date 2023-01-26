Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers seen in women. With an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. According to World Health Organization, about 90% of the new cervical cancer cases and deaths worldwide in 2020 occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

If a recent Lancet study on cervical cancer is anything to go by, out of 40% of the total deaths from cervical cancer, 23% occurred in India, and 17% in China. In a developing country like India, the prevention of this deadly disease assumes great importance.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix. The cervix is the lower, narrow end of the uterus and connects the uterus to the vagina (birth canal).

The symptoms of cervical cancer include vaginal bleeding in between the menstrual cycle, and after sexual intercourse, lower abdominal pain and lower back pain. If you are aware of these symptoms and with little precaution, you can reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer.

Around 8 out of 10 Indian women will contract HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection and the virus that can cause cervical cancer at some time in their lives.

The risk of developing cervical cancer can be reduced by opting for a vaccine that protects against HPV infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that India is soon going to receive HPV vaccination to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tejinder Kataria of Medanta - The Medicity said, “All women should receive the vaccine by 26 years of age or before having first sexual intercourse. Two or three vaccination schedules are recommended and can prevent cancer cervix in 99% of the women who complete vaccination. There are many types of HPV, but most common cancer-causing variants are type 16 and 18,” Dr. Tejinder Kataria said.

India’s first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine is likely to be priced around Rs 200–400, which will make it affordable for everyone.

Moreover, HPV vaccination for all adolescents as part of their routine vaccines, which can be started at the age of 9, is another way by which the risk of Cervical cancer can be reduced.

