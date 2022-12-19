Here Is How You Can Stand By Your New Year’s Resolution To Stay Healthy And Fit

The start of a New Year feels like a fresh chance to change old habits and make new ones, which is why so many people make New Year Resolutions! We resolve to establish new routines, change the settled-back old patterns and strive to achieve our fitness goals like weight loss, healthy eating, exercising more, etc.

Of course, resolutions are much easier to make than to keep! Most of us fall back into our old patterns and find it challenging to keep up with our resolve. Part of the problem may be that we do not know how to keep New Year’s Resolutions despite our good intentions. So how can you make it more likely that you WILL keep your New Year’s Resolution this year?

Here’s sharing some ways in which you can stand by your new year’s resolution to stay fit!

Choose a specific, realistic, and achievable goal!

Most people outline their New Year Fitness Resolutions as “lose weight”, “get in shape” etc. Instead of selecting a generic goal, focus on something more concrete, specific, and realistic like “I will lose 10 kgs in 2023” etc. Something that you can put your sights on and is achievable with the kind of changes you might be able to make in the coming months. When you know precisely what you want, you can plan with greater effectiveness and work on it with clarity. All of this makes your New Year’s Resolution a doable advent!

Make a detailed plan

One of the major reasons why most New Year Resolutions fail is a lack of planning. While we set our resolutions with excitement, we often fail to make an action plan that works for us. As a result, we try pushing ourselves in the initial days and then either get tired or bored of it. It is important to make a detailed plan that pushes us enough but keeps our excitement going until we achieve the goals. Take time out to make a plan on how to achieve your resolution!

Start small and reward small achievements

Starting an unsustainable diet plan, overworking at the gym, altering your lifestyle radically – taking too much too quickly can derail your fitness resolution. Start small! Focus on little things that you can practice daily and lead up to your larger goals. If you plan to run a marathon, start jogging 2-3 times a week and then work up your routine over time.

“If you are trying to eat healthier, start by swapping unhealthy food with nutritious one and then slowly move to tackle other elements of your diet. Starting small and achieving little targets keeps you motivated to strive for more. P.S. Don’t forget to reward yourself each time you achieve a small goal," says Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach & founder of Miten Says Fitness.

Track your progress!

Fitness cannot be achieved in a day, but you can run periodical checks on how far you have come! Keep checking on your progress from time to time to ensure that you are on the right path. Tracking your progress keeps a realistic check on your goals and makes you understand the next few steps you need to take to achieve your goals.

