Here Is The Easiest Way of Preparing Tasty Veg Spring Rolls at Home

The scrumptious fusion of noodles and rolls is popularly known as spring rolls. Spring rolls are one of those street foods that are relished by foodies across the country. Unlike momos, which are easy to prepare, most of us think that the recipe for spring rolls is difficult. However, the reality is quite the opposite. They are as simple to prepare as momos. One can prepare them easily at home. In order to make some delectable veg spring rolls at home, follow this recipe:

Ingredients for Veg Spring Rolls

· Maida – 1 cup

· Onion – 1/2 cup

· Cabbage – 1 cup

· Capsicum – 1/2 cup

· Boiled Noodles– 1/2 cup

· Chili Sauce – 2 tsp

· Finely chopped garlic – 2 tsp

· Finely chopped ginger – 1 tsp

· Grated carrot – 1 cup

· Oil – 1 tbsp

· Salt – as per taste

Recipe for Veg Spring Rolls:

Take a pan and add some oil to it. Leave it on for a minute. Then, add chopped onions and chilli sauce to the pan. Saute the onions for a minute.

Now, add carrots, cabbage and capsicum to the pan. You can also add beans to your recipe if you want to make your spring rolls nutritious.

Saute the vegetables till they get golden brown or crunchy. You also can add soya sauce and vinegar to them, if you wish to.

After sauteing the vegetables, add spices like salt, pepper, chilli powder and any other spices of your preference, if any. Remember to not add a lot of salt while cooking as the wrappers also have some content of salt in them. Turn off the stove and keep the mixture aside to let it cool down.

With this, the stuffing of veg spring rolls is prepared. Now, it’s time to prepare the wrappers. For wrappers, take salt, maida and of corn flour in a vessel. Add water to it and mix them well with help of a whisk.

Whisk the mixture until it turns into a smooth lump-free batter. Once the base of wrappers is prepared, add the vegetable filling to them. After that, heat the pan, add some oil to it and fry the wrappers. Leave the wrapper on the pan until it turns golden brown. Remember to flip it at regular intervals to prevent overheating.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here