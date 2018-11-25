English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Priyanka Chopra Will Wear for Her Wedding Ceremonies in Jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2 and 3.
Priyanka Chopra Image: priyankachoprafans/Instagram
Wedding preparations of 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas are in full swing. From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, Paparazzi and fans are waiting with bated breath for every single detail of the wedding.
We managed to gather details about Priyanka's trousseau and which designer she will turn to for her D-day.
Going by the desi and Christian wedding theme, Priyanka will adorn two grand outfits for both the occasions.
Priyanka has opted to wear traditional outfits for her Sangeet ceremony, which will be followed by a wedding ceremony.
Reportedly, on October 6, she arranged a meeting with the designer-duo Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani to discuss her outfits for the D-day.
Rumor has it, the global icon's Indian bridal attire will be created by them.
In the past, Priyanka has already been spotted wearing Khosla-Jani twice with Nick Jonas. She donned a yellow Salwar-suit for her Roka ceremony and a red saree for an event crafted by the ace designers.
A source close to the actress told a portal earlier, “Priyanka and Nick will get hitched as per Hindu customs and the actress has roped in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to design her wedding lehenga. She met the designer duo on October 6 to finalise the designs. The meeting went on for 6 hours.”
But we can expect the Quantico star's wedding wardrobe to be a mix of designs by Bollywood's fashion A-listers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra.
For her Christian wedding, she might turn to her go-to designers Naeem Khan, Vera Wang or probably stick to Marchesa who often design gowns for her.
Though her red carpet appearances are designed by Ralph Lauren, she is anticipated to chose a customised design by a couture house.
Previously, for her bridal shower, she stunned in a Marchesa feather-embroidered dress and a Hugo Boss faux fur coat.
Despite so many designers to chose from, Priyanka always sticks to her stylists Mimi Cuttrell and Chritian Ehrlich.
Times when Priyanka looked glamorous flaunting Khosla-jani couture with her beau Nick Jonas.
While we mention Khosla-Jani, who are all about their classy couture, the duo has weaved their magic on several other Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.
Their latest designs were also adorned by the four beautiful actresses in Veere Di Wedding.
While we mention Khosla-Jani, who are all about their classy couture, the duo has weaved their magic on several other Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.
Their latest designs were also adorned by the four beautiful actresses in Veere Di Wedding.
