Here Is What You Should Keep In Mind While Working Out During Your Periods

Exercises and a healthy lifestyle are the most essential things that can help you stay fit at all times. However, most women get confused about whether they should work out during their periods, take it slow, or feel guilty about skipping their gym class.

Do you skip your gym class? Do you want to just rest? Do you want to maintain your fitness routine even during periods? The answers to all these questions can be different for different women. The severity of PMS, changes in energy levels, pain threshold, etc are some factors that play an important role in determining if, how, and how much you should work out during periods.

Each Period is Different!

Menstrual cycles are dynamic. The length of your cycle, the heaviness of your period, and the symptoms you experience can be different every month. These variations are normal and healthy. And so is your workout routine. Your workout routine depends on how much energy you feel cycle-to-cycle. If you are feeling energetic this month, you might want to continue working out. If you are not feeling okay, you might want to rest or skip for a day.

Adaptations are necessary!

One needs to change their workout routine as per how their body feels. During periods, some women need adaptation to a new routine, some don’t. Some need minor changes, some want to change their routine altogether. Some women may even skip their workout on the first day of the period. And all is okay as long as you are listening to your body and adapting.

Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach & founder of Miten Says Fitness said “As a fitness coach, I don’t program according to menstrual cycles because each woman experiences every period differently. What we do instead is check one-on-one with our clients to check how they feel and where you are during your periods. I look at this in conjunction with their weeks and give them options if they do feel fatigued and need a change in their program. But then it’s nothing major. Plus we also don’t want to NOCEBO people and get them in the mindset that they WILL feel less energetic/tired or they DO NEED a rest day etc. and need to take it easier. We make a change as and when you feel you need a change."

He further added, “I would say, let your body give you feedback on how you are feeling and up to what level of intensity you can exercise during your periods. Take a rest day, if you need rest. Work out like any other day, if you feel energetic. Reduce the intensity of your workout if you want to take it slow. It all comes down to how you feel during your periods."

