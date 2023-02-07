Here Is Why Bicycle Crunch Is The Best Way To Cut Down Your Belly Fat

Belly fat can be extremely stubborn and if you are planning to cut down on it then it might take longer than you expected. Whether you work out at home or at the gym there is one exercise that can be extremely impactful in terms of shedding belly fat- the good old bicycle crunch.

While performing bicycle crunches you will concentrate all your energy on the abdominal region of your body and the core muscles, therefore, toning down your belly fat. Make sure you perform this exercise in variations, while it entails nothing but basic body crunching, it works better when you add in a few twists that will put an effect on the oblique muscles too.

The best part of performing this exercise is that you can do it with or without any equipment. In case you are a beginner it is best if you do it free-hand but if you have been exercising for some time and would like to take it up a notch then use dumbbells but again start by using 2.5kgs and gradually go up the ladder. Remember, there is absolutely no hurry and you need to give your body an ample amount of time to get used to a particular exercise.

When you add dumbbells to the set then it is a good mix of strength training and cardio which benefits your entire body while still focusing on the abdominal region. Keep in mind that you need to sets of the same exercise, if you are performing 50 crunches and then heading for a different workout then the effectiveness of the exercise becomes a little doubtful, so, what you need to do is break it up into sets, for instance, do 20 in a set and do it 3 times with 10 seconds of rest in between, go at your own pace.

Bicycle crunches will not only help you in reducing your belly fat but will also improve the overall posture of your body and strengthen your core muscles. Belly fat reduction does not depend simply on exercising but what also comes into play is your diet, hence, have a good nutritional diet and combine it with your daily workout.

