Here Is Why Flying Solo In The 50s Can Be Liberating

People assume that if you are old and single, then you are bound to be unhappy and lonely. Individuals single in their 50s or 60s for any reason like widowhood, divorce, or simply not meeting the right person, are met with sympathies.

However, now more older men and women are choosing to be single, and they have their reason for it. Here are a few reasons why flying solo in the 50s or above can be liberating-

Independence

Imagine not being answerable to anyone, doing exactly what you want to do, without any restrictions. You can visit places without worrying about synchronizing your holidays with that of your partner. You can have a simple relaxing night with no interruptions. You can order in instead of feeling obliged to cook for two people. You are completely in control of your wants and needs. You don’t have to struggle with your routine to fit around your partner’s. You can stay over at a friend’s place or invite them over till late at night without any fuss.

Time for Friendship

Living alone does not equate to being lonely. This can be the best time for you to reach out to old friends from school or college and develop a bond. Go out, invite them over, and make weekend travel plans with them. You no longer have to worry about matching your plan with your partner’s

Sense of Freedom

Exiting from an abusive and controlling relationship is always liberating. The sense of freedom will envelop you as you can cook whatever you like, decorate the house to your liking, or not decorate it at all. Finally, that exciting job opportunity that you had to let go of because it meant moving away from home, you can take it up.

Relationship with self

Now that you are not catering to your partner’s and your needs at the same time, you can finally take a breather and build a relationship with yourself. Discover yourself, and spend time working on your mental health, and physical well-being. You can focus on your needs, hobbies and things you want from life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here