Here is Why Sunscreen is the Best Way to Prevent Ageing

Skincare industry has been selling several products catering to myriad skin conditions and requirements. But for all of them to actually work and deliver results, you will always need SPF aka sunscreen. Protection for UVA and UVB is one of the key parts of preventing ageing from sunlight. A study published in 2013 had found that regular sunscreen use protects against photoaging, wrinkling, spotting and loss of elasticity caused by exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

The study observed more than 900 participants over four years. Some were told to use sunscreen daily and instructed in proper use, including reapplying sunscreen after being outside for a few hours, after going in the water or after sweating heavily. While other participants were given no directions on how to use sunscreen. After four years, researchers measured skin changes between the two groups through a technique called microtopography. Damage caused by sunlight exposure was measured on a scale from one to six, with one signifying no damage and six meaning skin with severe ageing. The results found that those who used sunscreen daily were 24 percent less likely to show increased signs of ageing.

In an Instagram post shared by American dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, the doctor also clarified that “SPF only speaks to UVB protection, and does nothing for UVA rays which age your skin and cause skin cancer.”

Hirsch also mentioned in another Instagram post that SPF number only shows how much protection it will provide from UVB rays and it says nothing about protection from longer wavelength UVA rays that are responsible for photoaging. Hence check the UVA protection a sunscreen offers before you invest in an SPF. Hirsch also added,

“What we do know is that UV light is a Class I carcinogen, right next to Plutonium, and that the proper and regular use of sunscreen and sun protection are just best practices.”

It is better that you invest in sunscreens that offer protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

