Here Is Why You Need To Add Trekking In The Mountains Of Turkey To Your Bucket List

Turkey is a land of scenic diversity, from the bustling streets in the main towns to the quaint and peaceful countryside landscapes, the country has a lot to offer to a travel enthusiast. But off late, many adventure lovers including Indians are heading to the Taurus mountains for a quick trek and why won’t they, considering the absolute picture postcard-like view that one gets after walking through the valleys and climbing the mountains?

It is perfectly alright if you are one of those trekkers who enjoy more relaxed and peaceful treks or if you are among those who want an adrenaline rush from climbing those treacherous yet beautiful peaks because there are multiple trekking routes one can choose from in Turkey.

However, it is always suggested that one takes a guided trek trip rather than going for one alone or with friends. The guided tours are extremely enjoyable as they are organised by small local companies who know the mountains really well and have years of experience climbing through them.

Located in the south-central part of the country, the Taurus mountains have two main ranges that are perfect for a trek, one is the western range which is steep and will take a great level of effort to climb and the other one is the eastern range which is a lighter trek as compared to the other one.

While trekking through the mountains, you can also visit a few local villages and meet Turkish families along the way. Not just that, but if you are lucky enough you might be able to witness a lot of wildlife activities while you are on the move- be prepared to see a lot of bears and wolves, if not anything else, along the way.

The best time to go on a trekking trip to Turkey is over the spring and the autumn months when the weather is comfortable and the days are a tad long.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here