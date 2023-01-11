CHANGE LANGUAGE
Here Is Why You Need To Include Papaya To Your Daily Skincare Regimen For A Better Skin

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Papaya is a great skin exfoliater and can also help you with acne. (Image: Shutterstock)

Inculcate the very versatile papaya to your diet or skincare routine in order to get flawless and beautiful skin.

Many a time it is fine to fine to follow age-old trends rather than running after the trendiest of products that have just been launched in the market. Back in the day, most people would resort to whatever natural products they found in order to keep their skin clear and fresh. One of the natural products that was widely used was papaya and it is time to go back to this extremely versatile fruit that is almost lying in our kitchens all time for any skin issues.

Papaya is extremely rich in nutrients and can be used to nourish your skin in any way that you would want. If you want to include it in your daily diet then that is definitely an option but if you want to use it simply as a pack or a herb then that is a road you can take as well.

But how can papaya help you with your skin issues? Read on to know more-

  1. Papaya is a great exfoliating agent and can help in removing dead cells from your skin and help you gain an even skin tone because as soon as the dead cells are removed your skin will start renewing new cells.
  2. If you are someone who struggles with acne then papaya should be your go-to ingredient. The fruit can help you in reducing inflammation and unclog pores.
  3.  The fruit is high and rich in antioxidants that it can also help you with ageing wrinkles and can help with damaged, dull skin.
  4. Filled with the goodness of vitamin C, papaya can brighten up your skin and remove any unwanted blemishes.
  5. If you have been using a lot of makeup and unnatural products then you owe it to your skin to start using papaya as a scrub or even a snack because of its great detoxifying element.

