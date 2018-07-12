English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here is Why You Should Be Excited for Amazon Prime’s Blue Carpet
Amazon recently announced their Prime day sale to begin on 16th July and ever since then, social media is abuzz with what to expect.
Ever wondered what it would be like to enter into a fantasy land with characters talking and guiding your imagination to a place where anything can happen? Well, what if that can be true?
Amazon recently announced their Prime day sale to begin on 16th July and ever since then, social media is abuzz with what to expect. To add to the thrill of the launch, Amazon went all out with a teaser video, drawing the attention of people.
It all begins with a miniature blue truck, carrying a packaged parcel from none other than Amazon! Garnering the eyeballs, the package pops open bringing Imaginations to life! The Installation has it all, from the virtual reality segment to getting our favorite characters live in front of us. If this isn’t enough to spike your curiosity and tickle your imagination, have a look at it yourself below:
At the end of the video there are three end cards that pretty much allows every viewer to choose how they want the popped out characters to react. Would it be music, movies or shopping? Drawing each user into the interaction, the video is a super fun experience in itself.
However, to make the most of Prime Day sale, you have got to be a prime member in order to walk the blue carpet and steal away their best deals.
