Here Is You Why You Should Be Exploring More Of India On The Onset Of 2023

The mystic land of exotic elephants, lip-smacking cuisines and a vivacious colourful landscape has always attracted and intrigued travellers. India is a cultural delight and a place to be if you want to unwind while creating memories of a lifetime.

Over the years, India has emerged as the choicest destination, enabling unique shared experiences. With 30 countries assimilated into one, it’s safe to say, if you have seen India, you’ve seen the world. If this isn’t enough, here we are, giving you more reasons to experience the most sought-after destination in the world.

You can Eat-Pray-Love to your heart’s content

Liz Gilbert may have chosen to pray but you can go a step ahead without a second thought and explore all three. Head to Punjab for the best of curries and Hyderabad for lip-smacking biryani, in fact, each region has their own local speciality that will tickle your taste buds. To indulge your senses, pick a retreat either nestled in the scenic Hrishikesh or choose an Ayurveda detox in Kerala to relax, rejuvenate and feel refreshed. The warm hospitality and bright smiles that welcome you will leave you feeling loved and cherished irrespective of where you go.

Home to Asia’s biggest Music Festival

For high-octane razzmatazz, you can head over to Mumbai, India’s entertainment and financial capital. If you are a music enthusiast or love live entertainment, this one is for you! The country’s gearing up for the biggest, iconic, mammoth music global festival for its inaugural edition in India and Asia both. Features the first-ever performances of artists like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Greta Van Fleet and Jackson Wang on the Indian stage along with the massively popular Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex and AP Dhillon who makes a comeback to the country on popular demand, Lollapalooza India is a cultural must-do and not be missed. The iconic festival will bring you sounds from across genres. Trust us when we say your Spotify playlist will never be the same again!

A New Direction Means a New Picturesque Destination

Goa’s hidden beaches, the divine Andaman and Nicobar Island, the majestic Thar desert in Rajasthan to the breathtaking Pangong lake, nature’s filter will surpass your cell phone’s. If you want to experience a cultural extravaganza at the start of the new year, then head to Punjab for Lohri, a popular winter Punjabi folk festival or Gujarat for Makar Sankranti, the famous kite-flying festival of India.

The Literary Grandeur

Literature and history are found in every nook and corner of India. Mumbai is home to cinema where iconic hits like Salaam Bombay and Slum Dog Millionaire were shot. Agra is home to the monument of love, the ever-glorious Taj Mahal. If this isn’t enough then don’t forget in the mountains of Mussoorie, is the most loved children’s author Ruskin Bond and a few miles away from the Bay of Bengal, glimpses of Rabindranath Tagore will be found in the heart of Santi Niketan.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and plan your travel soon.

