Here is Your Ayurvedic Guide to Welcome Early Winters

After the mellowness of autumn, arrives the winter season. It’s time for the quiet resignation as there is a sudden nip in the air. According to different seasons, nature has its own way of balancing out energies. As you transition into the cold season, you instinctively gravitate to warmer foods.

Ayurveda considers early winter good for digestion. Immunity is found to be better than spring or monsoon season. It is time to work on your immunity so that your body is prepared to ward off allergies and infections. A lot of seasonal pulses and spices should be consumed to balance your kapha (combination of water and earth element.)

Ayurvedic expert Dr Zeel Gandhi suggests herbs, spices and other foods should be consumed early during winter season to stay warm and boost immunity. “If you take care of Kapha during early winters, you will not fall sick during spring season and can avoid intense infections in case Covid strikes,” he told Hindustan Times.

Herbs for three prakritis

Herbs, according to Dr. Gandhi, ensure they keep the kapha flowing and healthy. They help in keeping the body healthy such that one does not store a lot of kapha.

The best herbs to use for Kapha people this season is trikatu:

It comprises:

black pepper (kali mirch)

ginger (adhrakh)

long pepper (pippali)

The best herbs to use for Pitta people this season is trisugandhi:

cardamom (elaichi)

cinnamon (dalchini)

bayleaf (tejpatta)

Dr Gandhi says vattas and kaphas can use trikatu while pittas can take triphala along with them. She also mentioned pitta people should avoid taking trikatu in excess as it has a tendency to increase heat in them.

Winter spices: Cinnamon, turmeric, pepper

One should benefit from a lot of spices as winter is the ideal time to enjoy them. There are many ways to incorporate cinnamon, turmeric and pepper into your diet.

There is also a wide variety of vegetables available in the winter season. One can make soup out of multiple vegetables and enjoy winter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.