Here Is Your Perfect Guide To Preserving Cold Cuts

There is not a single person in this whole wide world who detests hoarding on cold cuts every time they go on a grocery run. But, you know what is terribly sad about it? It is the simple fact that throughout the month after those amazing cold cuts have been sitting in the fridge, there is a chance that they will rot away to glory.

Preserving cold cuts is an art, an art not known to many. It is extremely important to know how to preserve cold cuts, especially if you are a fan of them and love eating and serving them to your friends and family. However, it is not something they particularly teach you at school or college unless you are a professional chef, it is rather something that you pick up as life goes by. To make it easier for you, we are here to list out a few mandates that must be followed if you are willing to preserve those yummy cold cuts.

Arjun Kohli, Business Head of Ary’s Deli, suggests, “Always thaw or defrost the meat or cold cuts at room temperature or the chiller for the best results. Try and avoid thawing in hot water and microwave until it is absolutely needed and necessary. Doing this, following the natural procedure will only help you get the best taste, texture and results from the product."

“One should make a practice of thawing the quantity that one desires to consume on a given day. Thawing a whole lot of meat and then refreezing it will not keep it safe rather it will start stinking in a few days’ time," added Arjun.

It is imperative that one notes down the simple fact that once a packet of cold cuts is opened it is advised to store it in an airtight box so that the product is able to hold on to its natural moisture and stays fresh for a longer period of time.

Another tip by Arjun was that “Sausages, Kebabs and Grilled products should be heated on a Non Stick pan with minimal oil. Try not to heat it in the microwave if you are not in a hurry."

