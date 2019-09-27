Take the pledge to vote

Here'a How Your Diet Can Can Help Yo Excel in Exams

With examinations just around the corner, along with a proper study schedule, it's time to pay more attention to what you eat.

News18.com

September 27, 2019
Image for the representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
Ambika Tyagi, nutritionist at Gurugram-based Healthy Souls, shares tips on how you could maintain a healthy diet while preparing for the exams.

- Instead of having a traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner, eat five or six light meals to increase the concentration level. A large meal will slow you down physically and mentally as the process of breaking down and digestion of a large meal takes time.

- Some food items should be avoided before or during exams as they are brain blocking foods. Cookies, cakes, and muffins require added time and energy to digest, food high in refined sugar, such as chocolates, desserts, and sweets, carbohydrates such as rice or potatoes can make you feel heavy and sleepy.

- Drink enough water before and during your exam. Dehydration can make you lose your concentration and lowers your energy.

- Eat brain-boosting food. Protein-rich foods that help in mental alertness are eggs, nuts, yoghurt, cottage cheese. For breakfast, take almonds, walnuts, raisins, orange, banana whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk, toast with jam, porridge, oatmeal, or sugar-free muesli.

- Avoid consuming outside food until the end of your exams, junk and oily food slow down your body.

- Plan a diet rich in omega-3 fats which are heart-protective and play an important role in memory, concentration, and calm depression. Sources of omega-3 fats in the diet are oily fish like salmon, tuna, seeds like flax, chia, melon seeds and sunflower.

Bonus tip: Many students have the habit of studying late at night, wishing to pack more information into their already drained brains, stop studying the night before your exam.

