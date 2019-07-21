Here Are Must Have Wardrobe Essentials for Gym-goers
From sweatpants to head bands, these gym essentials are a must for your daily workout routine.
(Image Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram)
To make workout sessions interesting, experts suggest an upgrade of gym wardrobe with certain essentials.
Garima Behl Sapra, AGM - Lotto, and Samresh Das, Design Manager, Numero Uno, have a few suggestions for you.
* Colour-blocked sweatpants: Experiment with your gym leggings by playing with colours, and pair them with bold and solid shades to stand out and create a statement. Enhance your personal style and individuality with the never-ending variety of designs of gym leggings.
* Neon sneakers: True beauty of athleisure wear is that it's practical and stylish. Neon season is here to stay. Step out of your neutral comfort zone and embrace the bright colours, because being basic is boring. Combine function and fashion, and treat yourself with some funky and bold stylish sneakers to grab the eyeballs.
* Mesh panel tank tops & crop tops: Your basic black leggings can become edgy with a streak of mesh down the side. Layer your mesh tank top/crop top or jacket over a sports bra to rock your gym look.
* Camouflaged joggers: You can give a new look to yourself by pairing camo joggers with a plain basic T-shirt.
* Denim joggers: Designed as a loungewear option, jean joggers have now become a gym essential, owing to the comfort they offer. As they come in a stretchable jean fabric that gives an easy flow of movement they can be worn throughout the day, especially when you have plans with your friends right after hitting the gym.
* Head bands: Only a gym goer would know how irritating hair becomes when they keep falling on your forehead, while you are doing cardio. That's why headbands are a must-have in the gym wardrobe. It not only keeps your hair in place, but also absorbs sweat. This functional gear comes in varied patterns and colours that look chic and trendy at the same time.
