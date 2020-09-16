Here's Akshay Kumar's Adorable Throwback Pic with Aarav

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish his son Aarav on his eighteenth birthday. He posted a throwback picture from a Holi celebration, where the actor can be seen carrying his son in his arms.

Akshay wrote, “Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it’s time for you to carry me. Now you’re taller than me,more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it.”

Author and actress Twinkle Khanna, who is Aarav's mother also penned a lengthy and emotional note on Instagram. She wrote about all the things she learnt from her son. “Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room,” she wrote.

She added, “But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali."

“I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers,” she concluded her note.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001. They are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Nitara.