Here's All You Need to Know About Beauty World

Are you aware about the ABC of the beauty world? If not, we have got it covered for you. It is time to check out the A to Z of beauty hacks you need to keep your skin healthy and glowing. While speaking to ETimes, Brand Manager and Spokesperson of Hottest Ex, Aakriti Kundral shared the list of both trending and luxurious ingredients that are essential for your skin.

A

Avocado Extracts

Rich in vitamin E, potassium, and other nutrients, Avocado is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents. It helps to nourish the dry skin and makes it smoother. Avocado has oleic acid, hence it enhances the collagen production, making the skin firm, healthy, and alluring.

B

Bhibhitaki / Baheda

Bhibhitaki gives you smooth and acne-free skin. The anti-bacterial astringent and rejuvenating properties of the ingredient gives you brighter skin tone.

C

Chia Seeds

Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acid are rarely found together, but you get this combo in Chia seeds. These seeds help to retain skin moisture, especially in people who have atopic dermatitis.

D

Diamond Powder

Diamond Powder is known as a natural exfoliator. It not only helps in preventing skin ageing, but also improves complexion. It reduces the appearance of sun damage and also protects the collagen.

E

Emu Oil

In recent years, the demand of Emu Oil has increased. It stimulates skin growth, heals wounds, enhances skin moisture, and improves the absorption ability of the skin.

F

Fruit Powder

Making fruit powder is no rocket science. It is prepared from dried fruits or fruit peels which helps the skin in fighting issues like lightening dark spots and pigmentation.

G

Ginseng

Ginseng has several bioactve compounds like saponins, polysaccharides, pectin, sugar, vitamins B1, B2, B12, pantothenic acid, and minerals. These compounds increase the oxygenation ability of the skin that reduces skin inflammation. The skin cell circulation is also improved.

H

Holy Basil

If you are having skin irritations, Holy Basil is at your rescue. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of the ingredient eliminates toxins from the skin and calms it down.

I

Indian Madder

The Indian Madder has bioactive compounds like purpurin, munjistin, xanthopurpurin, pseudopurpurin, and glycosides that purifies the blood and enhances the blood flow. It also prevents acne breakout and brightens up the texture of your skin.

J

Jujube

Rich in vitamin C, jujube protects the skin from oxidative damage. It also promotes even skin tone.

K

Kale

Kale makes your skin look younger and healthier. Kale is rich in vitamins C, E, and K. Of the lot, vitamin C is an antioxidant that brightens uneven skin tone, offers a fabulous skin texture, and gets rid of fine lines.

L

Lactic Acid

It helps to remove dead skin cells, making the skin firmer and giving an overall smoother appearance that is wrinkle-free.

M

Mountain Pepper Berry

Mountain pepper berry reduces inflammation, calms the irritated skin, and revives a dull complexion. It enhances the collagen production, unclogs the skin pores, and rules out fine lines and wrinkles.

N

Niacinamide

Niacinamide strengthens skin’s moisture and improves discolouration that helps to get an even skin tone.

O

Orange Extracts

Loaded with citric acid, Orange extracts help you to get rid of acne. Orange oil is capable of correcting the oil balance of the skin.

P

Psoralea Corylifolia

Commonly known as babchi, it is a popular herb that is rich in antifungal, antibacterial, antiviral properties.

Q

Quince seed

A herb rich in vitamins and minerals contributes exceptionally to the health as well as the vitality of the skin. It helps to retain the skin moisture, resulting in a glowing face.

R

Rice Starch

A very fine powdery substance, rich in amino acids, minerals, antioxidants, Rice starch can reduce or slow down the skin ageing process. It absorbs the excess facial oil secreted through our skin, leaving a mesmerizing texture.

S

Shea Butter

Shea Butter helps in softening the skin and gives you a smooth feel.

T

Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)

It contains high quantity of antioxidants, hence has great potential of treating acne. Being anti-inflammatory in nature, Vitamin E helps you in dealing with skin burns and itchiness.

U

Urea

It is used to exfoliate and moisturize dry skin. This also removes dead cells and gives you a nourished and healthy skin.

V

Vaccinium Macrocarpon Oil (Cranberry)

Rich in polyphenols, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Oil effectively fights free radicals and reduces the visible signs of ageing.

W

White Tea Extract

White Tea Extract has high levels of antioxidants that helps to reduce oxidative damage caused by free radicals. A high concentration of antioxidants prevents the cell damage, reduces stress on the skin, and rejuvenates it.

X

Xanthan Gum

It reduces oxidative stress on the skin due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Y

Yoghurt

A rich source of zinc, Yoghurt has antibacterial properties, anti-inflammatory properties, and contains probiotics. These properties help fight acne and dark spots. It also cools down the facial heat caused by UV damage.

Z

Ziziphus Mauritiana Fruit Pulp

Ziziphus Mauritiana Fruit Pulp treats dry skin, relaxes sunburn, and reduces wrinkles. This gives the skin a glowing and silky texture.

