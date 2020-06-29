Here's All You Need to Know About Blooming Hill Set in BTS Track 'Stay Gold'

Popular K-pop group, BTS, dropped the much-awaited single 'Stay Gold' from their upcoming album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' on June 19.

The music video of the Japanese track, 'Stay Gold' was also unveiled on Friday and ARMY thinks it is mystical.

An online community forum dedicated to the Korean septet has revealed how the background was put together and how the video looks aesthetically pleasing.

Fans and followers of the band are shocked to learn that the spell bounding scenes were courtesy of a real hand-built set. The video has small yet meaningful details especially BTS members surrounded by an enchanting field of blossom.

The breathtaking set for the MV was created manually inside a physical studio. While most think that the visuals are executed by the help of CG or VFX, it is in fact without the use of any such tools.

The set building team has assembled the structure first covering the hills in grass patches. The team also “planted” the blissful flowers one by one to get the look of a paradise.

The music and video of ‘Stay Gold’ appears to be incubated from the current pandemic witnessed by the world.

The clip begins with the seven artists in a broken-down site moving in anticipation to find happiness. The scene then transits to a brighter mood with purple flowers and lush nature when they emerge from dark spaces. 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' will be released on July 15.

Meanwhile, you can check out the entire Stay Gold music video here.

