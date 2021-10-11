Here's All You Need To Know About Malnutrition, Read On

Our food system presently leaves three billion people suffering from malnutrition and will have to serve ten billion people by 2050, all as the impact of climate change gets intense and becomes more unpredictable. However, childhood malnutrition continues to be a major worldwide health concern. It is critical to first understand the causes behind malnutrition in order to create effective strategies to address the problem.

What is Malnutrition?

Malnutrition is a condition that develops when a person’s diet has a deficiency, surplus, or imbalance of certain important nutrients. Malnutrition refers to two distinct types of conditions. One is undernutrition, which occurs when the body’s demands are not met, resulting in repercussions on growth, physical wellbeing, mood, behavioural issue, and other bodily processes. Undernutrition is indicated by stunting, wasting, and being underweight.

Overnutrition is the other side of malnutrition. Obesity and diet-related non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer are some of the related diseases to overnutrition. Malnutrition is most frequent among children and the elderly.

There’s a third condition too which is called Micronutrient-related Malnutrition, which refers to inadequacies in the intake of vitamins and minerals.

In terms of global public health, iodine, vitamin A, and iron are the most essential; their shortage poses a serious threat to the health and development of communities globally, particularly to children and expectant mothers.

What are the symptoms of Malnutrition?

Weight loss is the most frequent sign of malnutrition. Up to 10% drop in body weight in three months without dieting is considered malnourishment. Other signs of malnutrition in adults include weariness, loss of energy, loss of stamina, shortness of breath, anaemia, irregularities in skin, hair, and nails.

Children who are malnourished also exhibit irritability, inability to concentrate, failure to develop to their predicted height, stunted growth, and other symptoms.

What can we do?

Every country on the planet suffers from one or more kinds of malnutrition. Combating malnutrition in all of its manifestations is one of the most pressing worldwide health issues. To combat the problems, some national effort is crucial. Access to safe, nutritious foods, especially in economically challenged communities, nutrition education for households to make the right dietary choices, and improved evaluation and nutrition monitoring may all help screen out and treat malnutrition early.

