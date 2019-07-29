Here’s All You Need to Know About Origin and Significance of National Lipstick Day

July 29 is popularly celebrated as National Lipstick Day. Though it is a concept from the western world, the idea of National Lipstick Day has traveled far across the eastern world too.

Lipstick adds a touch to modern beauty and has become a make-up essential in the last few years.

However, despite its regular involvement in many of our lives, not everyone knows when the lipstick first originated and a few other facts.

The origin of National Lipstick Day was vague before 2016. In prior years, National Lipstick Day celebrations occurred on an annual basis with no declaration.

However, in the year 2016, beauty blogger, entrepreneur and , Huda Kattan was named as the modern-day founder of National Lipstick Day by a Proclamation from National Day Calendar’s Registrar.

Huda is a University of Michigan-Dearborn graduate and the founder of Huda Beauty, a large international makeup company. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2007 from UM-D, and quickly rose to international fame after graduation.

The use of lipstick has sparked controversies, especially in the early period. Back in 1770, lipstick was banned by the British Parliament, calling it a devilish attempt to trick men into marriage.

In fact, lipstick was associated with witchcraft in quite a few circles. Even Queen Victoria considered wearing lipstick impolite.

However, French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt created a scandal by applying “lip rouge” in public. Interestingly, George Washington also wore lipstick to show his support. In fact, during World War II, Winston Churchill thought the lip colour boosted morale in an excellent way.

