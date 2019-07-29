Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Here’s All You Need to Know About Origin and Significance of National Lipstick Day

Did you know that lipstick was associated with witchcraft in quite a few circles? Find out more interesting facts here.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here’s All You Need to Know About Origin and Significance of National Lipstick Day
image courtesy @ciputraworldsby (Instagram)
Loading...

July 29 is popularly celebrated as National Lipstick Day. Though it is a concept from the western world, the idea of National Lipstick Day has traveled far across the eastern world too.

Lipstick adds a touch to modern beauty and has become a make-up essential in the last few years.

However, despite its regular involvement in many of our lives, not everyone knows when the lipstick first originated and a few other facts.

The origin of National Lipstick Day was vague before 2016. In prior years, National Lipstick Day celebrations occurred on an annual basis with no declaration.

However, in the year 2016, beauty blogger, entrepreneur and , Huda Kattan was named as the modern-day founder of National Lipstick Day by a Proclamation from National Day Calendar’s Registrar.

Huda is a University of Michigan-Dearborn graduate and the founder of Huda Beauty, a large international makeup company. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2007 from UM-D, and quickly rose to international fame after graduation.

The use of lipstick has sparked controversies, especially in the early period. Back in 1770, lipstick was banned by the British Parliament, calling it a devilish attempt to trick men into marriage.

In fact, lipstick was associated with witchcraft in quite a few circles. Even Queen Victoria considered wearing lipstick impolite.

However, French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt created a scandal by applying “lip rouge” in public. Interestingly, George Washington also wore lipstick to show his support. In fact, during World War II, Winston Churchill thought the lip colour boosted morale in an excellent way.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram