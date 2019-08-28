Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's All You Need to Know About Rare Takshak Snakes

While spotting a snake during the monsoon is a common phenomenon, a village in Uttar Pradesh was said to be visited by a 900-year-old snake.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Here's All You Need to Know About Rare Takshak Snakes
Takshak snake is said to be of three colours.
Loading...

Monsoon is the ideal time for reptiles, especially snakes, to leave their holes and come out in open. Due to increase in water level in their homes, these reptiles are found near human habitats during monsoon.

While spotting a snake during the monsoon is a common phenomenon, a village in Uttar Pradesh was said to be visited by a 900-year-old snake.

As per news reports, the residents of a house in Lakhimpur Kheri spotted a unique snake earlier this week. On calling the forest officials, the snake was found to be belonging to an endangered species of Takshak snake and was estimated to be around 900-years-old. After rescuing the snake, it was released in the nearby Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

While we are not sure if the snake was actually around 900-years-old or not, the mention of Takshak snakes and the myths around them in not something new.

Here are a few facts about Takshak snakes that might leave you amazed:

Takshak are known to be the kings of snakes in Hinduism and Buddhism and has its mention in the Hindu epic Mahābhārata. As per the epic, Takshak lived in a city named Takshasila after his race was banished by Pandavas from the Khandava Forest and Kurukshetra.

Not just the Hindu epic, but the Chinese and Japanese mythology also considered Takshak as one of the ‘eight Great Dragon Kings’, as they are known as the only snakes which can fly.

The ancient Takka Nag or Takshak is also called Chrysopelia Arneta or Gliding Snake. The forest of the mountains of Bailadila in Bastar, Chattisgrah is very suitable for the snake’s habitat.

It is believed that even a drop of poison from these snakes can kill a number of people.

A popular story about the revenge of snakes is mentioned in Hindu mythology, where King Parikshit is killed by Takshak snake.

