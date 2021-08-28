Here's All You Need To Know About The Mask Which Is Also An Air Purifier

The saying Home is where the heart is; transformed in the pandemic era, and now its home is where your lungs should be. But since life goes on, one cannot stay indoors forever and has to go out for a number of essential reasons. Here comes masks, a necessity that can sometimes be annoying when you step outside. To counter this, companies have been working hard to come up with innovative solutions to give people a comfortable mask to wear that they do not loathe.

Royal Phillips, a Dutch-based health tech conglomerate, has come up with one such mask. The newly launched Fresh Air Mask is an innovative creation that not just protects you from the malevolent virus but also protects you from the ever-present issue in India, pollution. The mask packs a combination of a robust filtration process, a comfortable and contemporary design, and impeccable breathing comfort.

The design is a state-of-the-art concoction of an air fan and air-fluid supported dynamic ventilation that ensures that every breath you take is pious and fresh. The mask also eliminated the temperature and humidity that build up inside the mask when wearing it for a long time, which is one of the main reasons why people hate conventional masks. The fan doesn’t vent out the exhaled air that may potentially harm others in your vicinity.

The mask is made up of 4 layers of high, non-valve filtration mesh that needs to be replaced every 40 hours of usage to get the best out of the mask. As high-tech and innovative as it is, it is equally fashionable too. Perfectly crafted to suit your vogue, the mask hones a 3-D laser-cut shape that perfectly fits your face. The mask also has a charging port that can run for a good three and a half hours after charging.

The mask aimed at reducing the effects of increasing pollution and the COVID-19 challenges is priced at Rs.6990.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here