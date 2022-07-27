Here's All You Need To Know About Unexplained Fertility

Idiopathic infertility, commonly known as unexplained infertility, is a condition where no apparent cause for fertility problems is visible. Even sophisticated medical tests fail to diagnose the reason behind fertility problems faced by the patient. According to the Advanced Fertility Centre of Chicago, the probability of idiopathic infertility is more in women over 35 years of age. This is because, as women become older and cross the age of 35, difficulties with egg quantity and quality are more likely to occur.

Most women who are over 40 and try to conceive are likely to have trouble and conception after age 44 is uncommon, even in those who ovulate regularly every month.

What Causes Unexplained Infertility?

While it is difficult to point to the cause behind unexplained infertility, the condition could originate because of varied reasons that include Endometriosis, deterioration in egg or sperm quality, cervical mucus, poor timing of intercourse or any other additional underlying condition.

The quality of the egg in females and the quality of sperm in males could be a deciding factor in the couple’s fertility cycle. But many tests often fail to ascertain the quality of the sperm which leads to unexplained fertility.

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, a fertility test is a multi-level process that includes a physical examination, checking ovulation, ovarian reserve testing, semen analysis, blood tests to look at the hormone levels, complete medical as well as sexual history, and evaluation of reproductive organs. Ultrasound, hysterosalpingogram or laparoscopy are also conducted in several cases.

The methods used for the treatment of unexplained fertility can be broadly categorized into two categories- medication and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) depending upon the couple’s requirement. There are several drugs available in the market that can be used with prescription in cases of unexplained infertility, helping couples to stimulate egg production and ovulation.

Assisted Reproductive Technology, on the other hand, is a fertilisation process that includes lab methods like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and In vitro fertilization (IVF) to help a couple conceive a child.

