2-min read

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus is spreading fast and the first case outside China was reported in Washington on Tuesday. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus
A lab assistant works on samples after an AP interview with Christian Drosten, director of the institute for virology of Berlin's Charite hospital on his researches on the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP)

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan has led to worldwide panic. At least six people have been killed till now due to the new coronavirus and around 300 people have been infected across several Asian countries.

Of those known to be infected by the SARS-like virus, 258 cases have come up in Wuhan alone. A 45-year-old Indian woman in became the first foreigner in China to have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus is spreading fast and the first case outside China was reported in Washington on Tuesday.

WHO meet today

As not much is known about how fast Coronavirus can spread and how deadly it can be, World Health Organisation (WHO) has called an emergency meeting on January 22 (Wednesday).

At the meet, the health body will consider whether it should declare an international public health emergency.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they are zoonotic or they can be transmitted from animals to humans. Scientist Leo Poon, who first decoded the virus, is of the opinion that it started in an animal and later spread to humans.

Where did coronavirus originate?

It originated from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, a city with a population of more than 11 million. Wuhan is about 650 miles south of Beijing. Varied fish along with other animal meats are available in the market.

Symptoms

Similar to common cold, Coronavirus can make you sick with a mild to moderate respiratory tract illness.

Here are the known symptoms of the coronavirus

Runny nose

Cough

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

It can also cause serious diseases such as Pneumonia and Bronchitis

Treatment for coronavirus

There is no specific treatment for it. If one is suffering from fever-like symptoms, washing hands regularly, not touching eyes and covering the mouth when you sneeze or cough is advisable.

Consuming fluids and taking rest is important. If your symptoms feel worse than a standard cold, consult your doctor.

How can you prevent it?

There is no vaccine developed to protect against this family of viruses yet.

What is India doing?

India has issued a travel advisory asking passengers returning from China to report to health authorities if they feel sick. Thermal screening of flyers from China will be carried out at seven Indian airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Cochin.

