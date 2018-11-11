GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
1-min read

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Reception Venue, See Pics

After tying the knot in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will move down south to Deepika’s home town Bengaluru to host their reception at The Leela Palace .

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception to be held at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru.
While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are buckling up for their D-day in Italy's picturesque Villa Del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como on November 14 and 15, we couldn't wait to unveil their next move.

After the couple ties the knot in Italy’s breathtaking Villa Del Balbianello, the newlywed will move down south to Deepika’s home town Bengaluru to host their reception. The couple narrowed down their reception venue to The Leela Palace Bengaluru.

The ball room of The Leela has been booked by the couple for Deepika’s close friends and family members as it is an intimate gathering.

The reason behind choosing this stunning location is not just the venue but also the bride-to-be's love for Italian cuisine.

According to a source close to the couple, "The biggest reason why Deepika chose to have the reception at the Leela, Bangalore was renowned Italian restaurant of New York Le Cirque which goes by the name Le Cirque Signature. DeePee loves the restaurant in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru drew Deepika to The Leela. Her mother has also gone for food tasting 2-3 times. The food will be pre-dominantly South Indian though. They will check into the hotel on 20th and check out on 22nd."

Influenced by the architectural glory of the Royal Palace of Mysuru, The Leela Palace’s signature regal architecture, cascading waterfalls and lush green area spread across acres makes it one of the most stunning locations in Bangalore.

The seven acres of lush greenery, the copper domes, ornate ceilings and arches, reflect the architecture style of the bygone Vijayanagara empire era.

Travelers love the hand woven rugs, priceless antiques and luxurious fine dine of the hotel.

Famous for their Library Bar and global dining at restaurants like Jamavar, Citrus and Deepika’s favorite Le Cirque Signature, travelers make it a point to visit The Leela when in Bengaluru.

Followed by a reception in Bengaluru, the couple will host another grand reception at The Grand Hyatt inviting theirs friends from the film fraternity.

Here is the sneak peek inside The Leela Palace Bengaluru where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host their reception.

Image Courtesy: The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more updates
on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
