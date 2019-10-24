Take the pledge to vote

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Entrepreneur Kunal Jaggi

Kunal indulges in constant communicative processes in every critical component to build a healthy organizational culture.

News18

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Entrepreneur Kunal Jaggi
Kunal indulges in constant communicative processes in every critical component to build a healthy organizational culture.

Leading a company to success is not an easy task, and who knows it better than the CEO. Head Field, the growing and rising company in the business industry is not an ordinary organization. It is a company leading various ventures to success. Head Field is a formidable player in the global outsourcing business market.

Kunal Jaggi, a young visionary entrepreneur built this company from scratch. The majority of people would agree that if there is a chance of failure or fall-out in a new idea, we tend to play it safe and back-out. But Kunal has a different approach to such situations. Being a career-driver and a result-getter entrepreneur, he aims to achieve the unachievable. A quality that makes him one of the youngest & successful entrepreneur. Kunal is undoubtedly a progressive leader who aims to exude a paradigm of employee engagement and beguiling environment.

One of the top-most qualities as the CEO of a successful company, Kunal believes in empowering the youth and providing a work culture where young minds can hone their potential skills with an agile working system to establish a fast-paced, germinal- centric and clan culture of tightly-knit people who work closely and play closely. Kunal has integrated his employees to have a purpose with passion. He indulges in constant communicative processes in every critical component to build a healthy organizational culture.

Head Field is a standing statue of an optimistic culture that aligns its employees with the core organizational values and gives them a sense of purpose. Kunal has embedded a unique mission of progressive work culture in his company. Head Field is affirming a commitment to more than just the work environment. It is moving in a unified direction to make a statement that Head Field is constantly working to make path-breaking records for the greater good.

