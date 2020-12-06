Here's Everything You Need to Know About Losing Weight by Walking

If you think losing weight is only possible through hours spent at the gym and sweating away, then think again. Walking is a great way to stay fit and healthy, and also lose some of that extra weight. But you must keep certain things in mind when opting for this less strenuous method of fat-control. Here is all you need to know about losing weight through walking regularly.

Count those steps

As walking is less arduous than a hardcore gym, you need to do it a little more and a little longer. Try to get between 10,000 and 15,000 steps per day. Sounds difficult, but very much possible. Most smartphones come equipped with health apps or you can download a third-party app/get a smartwatch to track the number.

Divide the steps

You don’t need to walk 15,000 steps in one go. Divide your walk into 3-4 sets of 20-minute long walks throughout the day. Walking after meals is especially beneficial to aid digestion.

Proper attire

Wear proper shoes and clothes. The clothes can still be anything from pyjama to proper tracksuit but shoes are very important. Find the best fit, with the best support to the soles and ankles.

Pace yourself

Don’t walk the entire 20-minutes at the same speed. Alternate between a brisk, power walk and a slower amble. There can be up to 20% more calorie burn by alternating the speeds.

Lift some weight

No, not actual weightlifting. Try adding bodyweight exercises before like squats or push-ups to raise the heart-rate and burn those calories even more.

Flat surface vs steep

Walking on flat ground is great, but if you walk along a slope it’s even better! It increases metabolic rate and burns more calories.

Hydrate

Walking like all exercises results in sweating. Replenish that lost hydration. Additionally, drinking up to 2 litres of water in a day can actually help the weight loss. But opt for either plain water or green tea. Avoid energy drinks at all costs as they have a very high sugar count.