English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
Priyanka Chopra and singer Fiance all set to tie the knot in a three day big fat Indian wedding at jodhpur's Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Udaipur.
Loading...
Wedding bells are all set to ring for actress Priyanka Chopra and singer fiancé, Nick Jonas, and the world is waiting with bated breath for their three day extravagant wedding in pure ‘desi’ style.
After Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding in Italy, the next big fat wedding will take place in Jodhpur, India’s very own blue city.
It has been reported that the wedding will take place as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in India including Sangeet, wedding and reception.
While sangeet is rumored to be celebrated at the Mehrangarh Fort, the wedding will take place at the palatial Taj Umaid Bhawan.
As per estimates, the palace might have cost the couple a whopping $60,000, Rs 43 lakh.
Here’s all you need to know about the palatial destination that the couple has booked for their glittery nuptials.
Belonging to the Royal family of Jodhpur, Taj Umaid was initially a private residence built by Maharaja Umaid Singh.
This heritage hotel is an architectural marvel which is now partly owned by Taj Hotels. This palace holds 42 suits and 22 rooms with libraries, ballrooms and is spread over an area of 26 acres.
the palace has one thing in common with the iconic Taj Mahal at Agra—the palm court marble used in its construction.
Umaid Bhawan Palace inspires exotic views of the historical Blue City, vast sand dunes, and intimidating Mehrangarh Fort.
Visitors usually enjoy the architecture of the bygone era and the rich history the palace holds. For those who want a fairytale wedding this place is apt mainly because of its landscapes and the Baradari lawn.
The royal family still resides there and the palace is divided into a museum, hotel and the royal residence.
The flag gifted to Maharaja by Queen Victoria is still seen waving at the museum apart from other glass galleries, memorabilia and leopard antiques.
There is more to this palace. Taj Umaid Bhawan stands on the highest point of the city, Chittar Hills, the reason behind the breathtaking view.
Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, who arrived to oversee the wedding preparations, told media: “Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain (This is one of my favorite cities. We have chosen this city over the whole world.”
We already got a glimpse of the couple at the Roka ceremony and it clearly looks like they will leave no stone unturned to make it the most cherished big fat wedding of India.
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
After Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding in Italy, the next big fat wedding will take place in Jodhpur, India’s very own blue city.
It has been reported that the wedding will take place as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in India including Sangeet, wedding and reception.
While sangeet is rumored to be celebrated at the Mehrangarh Fort, the wedding will take place at the palatial Taj Umaid Bhawan.
As per estimates, the palace might have cost the couple a whopping $60,000, Rs 43 lakh.
Here’s all you need to know about the palatial destination that the couple has booked for their glittery nuptials.
Belonging to the Royal family of Jodhpur, Taj Umaid was initially a private residence built by Maharaja Umaid Singh.
This heritage hotel is an architectural marvel which is now partly owned by Taj Hotels. This palace holds 42 suits and 22 rooms with libraries, ballrooms and is spread over an area of 26 acres.
the palace has one thing in common with the iconic Taj Mahal at Agra—the palm court marble used in its construction.
Umaid Bhawan Palace inspires exotic views of the historical Blue City, vast sand dunes, and intimidating Mehrangarh Fort.
Visitors usually enjoy the architecture of the bygone era and the rich history the palace holds. For those who want a fairytale wedding this place is apt mainly because of its landscapes and the Baradari lawn.
The royal family still resides there and the palace is divided into a museum, hotel and the royal residence.
The flag gifted to Maharaja by Queen Victoria is still seen waving at the museum apart from other glass galleries, memorabilia and leopard antiques.
There is more to this palace. Taj Umaid Bhawan stands on the highest point of the city, Chittar Hills, the reason behind the breathtaking view.
Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, who arrived to oversee the wedding preparations, told media: “Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain (This is one of my favorite cities. We have chosen this city over the whole world.”
We already got a glimpse of the couple at the Roka ceremony and it clearly looks like they will leave no stone unturned to make it the most cherished big fat wedding of India.
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
Image: Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace website
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...