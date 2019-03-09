Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide jacket is making waves on social media. Scroll down to know more about the extravagant leather.
In a video posted by the newspaper, Modi can be seen sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost £10,000.(Credits: The Telegraph)
A video released by UK's The Telegraph newspaper showed Nirav Modi walking on the London streets. He has changed his look — handle bar mustache, long hair and an Ostrich Hide jacket worth Rs 8 lakh.
In the video, Nirav Modi is seen avoiding every question posed at him. All he said is, "No comments."
Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India's historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019
Ever since Nirav Modi made an appearance, his Ostrich Hide jacket has been making waves on social media.
Last year Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, who faced 18 bank and tax fraud charges, stepped out in a $15,000 Ostrich Hide coat which did not go down well with the US citizens.
Behold. The $15,000 ostrich coat Manafort bought with an international wire transfer, according to a men’s clothier who testified today. Government exhibit pic.twitter.com/BjuQ39ZeJ0— Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) August 1, 2018
What exactly is Ostrich Hide leather and what makes it so expensive?
Many on social media confessed they knew what it looked like but they didn't know it was called Ostrich Hide before Paul or Nirav stepped out.
The Ostrich leather, one of the world's most expensive and also the toughest leather has a quill pattern which appears as polka dots.
According to American Ostrich Association, "Ostrich leather offers itself as one of the toughest, but most pliable skins in the world. Full of natural oils, ostrich leather resists drying, cracking and stiffness. No other leather in the world can compete with the unique quill pattern the ostrich leather bears. This, in itself, makes it one of the most expensive leathers in the world today."
"Leading fashion houses, such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Prada and many others choose ostrich leather to exhibit its beauty and its high class status," it said further.
Meanwhile, Nirav Modi's jacket has sparked conversation on social media, here's what the netizens have to say.
The moral of the story is this...— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019
No matter how hard you try...
No matter how much ostrich skin you wear.....
It's hard to get a cab in London. #NiravModi
Still trading in diamonds, wears a £10,000 ostrich hide jacket, and YET has to hail a cab! Life can be so unfair #NiravModi https://t.co/rRsVmktx4P— Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 9, 2019
Best part about the video? #NiravModi wearing ostrich hide jacket worth 10,000 quid— sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) March 9, 2019
There you are my friend in an ostrich hide jacket— Urban Che (@UrbanChe) March 9, 2019
Hoping that would help keep you unseen.#ostrich#comebackmodi https://t.co/7eBZ4VTk4N
"Sorry, no comment" says #NiravModi trying to 'bury his head in the sand'— Gautham Shanbhogue (@ohmygaut) March 9, 2019
The fact that he was wearing an Ostrich hide jacket is only a strange coincidence! pic.twitter.com/wMt4ChWzaz
