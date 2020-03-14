Here's How a Good Mattress Can Help in Relieving Stress During Sleep

When everything is available in just a few smartphones swipes away in modern times, naturally induced sleep is a boon.

Poor sleeping habits have further aggravated the issue of disturbed sleep, and stress continues to be one of the most common factors for bad sleep patterns. Modern lifestyles have resulted in biorhythms, which had evolved over tens of thousands of years, to go out of sync.

However, we live in a world where technology is rapidly changing and there are a variety of products in the market to help us snooze better. Studies have shown that a good mattress not only gives you a better nights rest but also helps relieve stress.

Sandeep Prasad, founder and CEO, Wink & Nod and Tarun Chugh, founder of Shinysleep share tips on new age mattresses that alleviate stress and give people the kind of sleep they dream.

Latex mattresses are one of the best mattresses and are extremely popular due to their comfort and durability. They are considered to be the right choice for those who move a lot at night. Latex mattresses are odor-free which makes them a perfect choice for consumers who are sensitive to odors. Similarly, Organic mattresses are ideal for all those who prefer natural and toxic-free materials. These types of mattresses are made with natural elements and prevent chemical exposure, keeping you cool during the summers and warm in winters.

A person suffering from allergies and rashes should opt for organic mattresses as they are extremely environment-friendly and chemical-free.

Memory foam mattresses are considered best for the perfect sleep. Memory foam mattresses have gained popularity in the past few years, as they have body contouring properties. It is also one of the best types of mattresses available in the Indian market. The memory foam mattress is ideal for those who are suffering from chronic fatigue, or some type of muscle pain.

Pillow top mattresses are designed in a way that adjusts to your body and its different pressure points. With its additional pillow-like layering, these mattresses tend to provide great support during sleep. Also, these mattresses are considered to be in-expensive compared to the other mattresses.

Pocket Spring mattresses are best known to provide immense body support as they are made of up of individual pocket springs. These mattresses are designed keeping in mind the comfort of the consumers and provides even distribution of body weight.

