Here’s How Amy Jackson Marked Her 'Beautiful Baby Boy’s Special Day'

Actress Amy Jackson rang in her son’s birthday in a beautiful way. Her son, Andreas turned 1 and the stunning mom couldn’t be happier. She shared a delightful post on social media that featured a video of how the celebrations went.

The compiled video footage had heartwarming snippets of the young lad’s birthday party. It was a close-knit gala that also featured Amy Jackson’s partner George Panayiotou as seen in the video added to her Instagram timeline. The venue was decked up nicely with attention to details.

Amy is seen wearing an elegant backless number which came in a pristine shade. Birthday boy Andreas also looked charming in a green and white prince suit. The mother-son duo is seen striking a pose with the cake. Amy accompanied the video footage with the song How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding. Amy wrote in her caption, "My beautiful baby boy's special day."

Amy and partner George Panayiotou welcomed Andreas in September 2019. Amy shared a beautiful picture after giving birth. The image caught the family in a happy moment at the hospital. She wrote, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙”

Amy and George exchanged rings at a private party in London in the May of 2019. The couple hosted a private engagement party in London for family and close friends. Amy Jackson revealed in January 2019 that she has been dating hotelier George Panayiotou.

On the work front, she was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. The 2018 film also featured Akshay Kumar in a negative role. Amy hasn’t announced her next project yet. She is currently spending quality time with her fiancé and their son.