Here's How Ayushmann Khurrana Is Keeping Himself Super Fit During Pandemic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is determined to stay super fit during the pandemic and has taken up cycling. He says he has been a cycling enthusiast all his life.

Ayushmann, who is currently in Chandigarh, said: "Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it is very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling."

For Ayushmann, his cycling time is adding a much-needed balance to his daily routine.

"I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I am loving doing this now because it is not just helping me stay fit but it is also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward," he said.

He added that cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for him.

"I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head," he said.

However, Ayushmann admits that he can't wait to be on the sets again and resume shooting his back-to-back film projects.

"I can't wait to start shooting and I'm missing being on the sets big time. I'm ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!"