Here's How Balasana Yoga To Control High Blood Pressure

The problem of high blood pressure has quickly emerged as a big threat. And while you take medicine to keep it under control, it’s an issue that can’t be ignored at all. High blood pressure can further lead to heart problems. The reasons behind high blood pressure include unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, smoking, alcohol, etc.

But you can get rid of this problem by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, proper sleep, dieting, and most effectively practising yoga. One such yoga pose is called Balasana, which helps control high blood pressure. Let’s know more about yoga.

Patients suffering from high blood pressure are advised to practice yoga on a daily basis. And Balasana is also called child pose. It is very easy but the one thing you need to keep in mind is to practice it in the right posture. This gives relief from high blood pressure and also helps reduce stress levels. It corrects blood circulation throughout the body. Few other benefits of Balasana include:

Stretching: The child’s pose gently stretches the spine, thighs, hips, and ankles.

Relaxation: Along with deep breathing exercises, a child’s pose can calm our mind quickly and also helps to reduce anxiety and fatigue.

Blood circulation: A child’s pose help to increase blood circulation in our body.

Digestion: The light compression on our stomach while doing this pose helps to activate digestion.

Tension relief: A child’s pose also helps to release tension in our lower back muscles, chest, hamstrings, and shoulders.

How to do Balasan:

Balasan is a yoga pose that helps you relax oneself. First, sit on the yoga mat while resting on your knees. After that, while breathing, raise both of your hands, and do not join the palms. Then, while exhaling, keep the arms straight and the palms face down on the mat. Spread your knees wide enough for your torso to lower between your thighs and bend forward slowly. Don’t stop until your palms and forehead touch the yoga mat. Now that you have come to Balasana, take a long breath in and exhale it. Continue this breathing exercise for one to two minutes.

Practising this yoga regularly will help reduce your blood pressure level.

