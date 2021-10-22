Here's How Banana Peels can Treat Acne and Pigmentation, Read on

We often wonder the reason behind the flawless and glowing skin of celebrities. Well, there are no chemical treatments or medications, instead, they opt for a well-balanced diet and proper sleep. But we all need to give a little extra attention to our skin and talking about celebrities, they always prefer to reside to chemical-free home remedies for keeping their skin healthy and glowing. In a couple of their vlogs and Instagram videos, celebrities have often shared some skincare tips, which they follow. Recently, actor Bhagyashree also shared a simple hack using which you can treat your skin problems like pigmentation and acne marks.

In a video posted on her handle, the actress suggested that by using a banana peel, one can easily get rid of a number of skin problems. She shared that banana peels have silica in them, which boosts collagen production in the skin. Collagen is an oil produced by the skin cells, which keeps the skin healthy and glowing, naturally. She further said that the banana peels also have phenolics, which have antimicrobial properties.

Watch the video:

How can you use the peel for your skin?

Step 1: Gently rub the white part of the banana peels on your face.

Step 2: Let it be for about 15 mins

Step 3: Wash it off with cold water

According to a Healthline report, banana peel is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, which help to brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles. If you don’t provide adequate hydration to the skin, it might become dry. Banana peel also acts as a moisturiser, which can keep your skin hydrated. Several studies have claimed that banana peels have anti-inflammatory properties, too. Therefore, they can be used to relieve itch in the case of psoriasis. All you have to do is rub the peel on the affected area. We also got to know that banana peels can be eaten.

Have you tried this remedy before?

