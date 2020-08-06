Here's How Brian Austin Green Reacted to Megan Fox’s PDA Pic with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox took the Instagram world by a storm when she posted an utterly romantic photo with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The 34-year-old actress dropped a stunning black-and-white mirror selfie with the 30-year-old rapper. In the picture, the duo has towels wrapped around their waist. Kelly chooses to remain shirtless putting his thorough body ink on full show. Fox opts for a teeny-weeny bikini and sports a wet hair look.

She shared the loved-up social media upload with a gushing message in caption. The captioned note read, “Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours (sic).”

However, it was only a matter of time until Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green reacted to the post in his own way. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in May this year after a decade-long marriage.

Brian Austin Green hysterically salvaged the Instagram post his estranged wife shared on August 5.

Green responded to Fox’s big tribute to Kelly by sharing photos of his four kids, whom he shares with Fox. He decided to retort in a slightly shady manner by borrowing the caption phrase Fox used for her loved-filled social media post.

Green shared a series of snapshots featuring sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey and also Kassius (from a previous relationship).

To everyone’s amazement, he shared the post with the caption, "Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours, same as Fox’s (sic)."

Here is the post shared by Machine Gun Kelly that made his and Fox’s relationship official in public.

He wrote on Instagram, “waited for eternity to find you again (sic).”