English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Cannabis Exposure Can Alter Sperm
The effect is due to its active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which like tobacco smoke, pesticides, flame retardants and even obesity can alter sperm.
Representative Image: Shifa Khan/ News18
Loading...
Marijuana intake in men planning fatherhood could impact their sperm as well as the children they conceive, finds a study.
The effect is due to its active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which like tobacco smoke, pesticides, flame retardants and even obesity can alter sperm.
The findings, from Duke University researchers, showed that THC also affects epigenetics, triggering structural and regulatory changes in the DNA of users' sperm.
"What we have found is that the effects of cannabis use on males and their reproductive health are not completely null, in that there's something about cannabis use that affects the genetic profile in sperm," said Scott Kollins, Professor at Duke.
"We don't yet know what that means, but the fact that more and more young males of child-bearing age have legal access to cannabis is something we should be thinking about," Kollins added, in the paper published in the journal Epigenetics.
THC appeared to impact hundreds of different genes in rats and humans, but many of the genes did have something in common - they were associated with two of the same major cellular pathways, said lead author Susan K. Murphy, Associate Professor at the varsity.
One of the pathways is involved in helping bodily organs reach their full size; the other involves a large number of genes that regulate growth during development. Both pathways can become dysregulated in some cancers.
"In terms of what it means for the developing child, we just don't know," Murphy said.
"It's unknown whether sperm affected by THC could be healthy enough to even fertilise an egg and continue its development into an embryo," she said.
The findings defined regular users as those who smoked marijuana at least weekly for the previous six months. Their sperm were compared to those who had not used marijuana in the past six months and not more than 10 times in their lifetimes.
The higher the concentration of THC in the men's urine, the more pronounced the genetic changes to their sperm were, the team found.
The effect is due to its active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which like tobacco smoke, pesticides, flame retardants and even obesity can alter sperm.
The findings, from Duke University researchers, showed that THC also affects epigenetics, triggering structural and regulatory changes in the DNA of users' sperm.
"What we have found is that the effects of cannabis use on males and their reproductive health are not completely null, in that there's something about cannabis use that affects the genetic profile in sperm," said Scott Kollins, Professor at Duke.
"We don't yet know what that means, but the fact that more and more young males of child-bearing age have legal access to cannabis is something we should be thinking about," Kollins added, in the paper published in the journal Epigenetics.
THC appeared to impact hundreds of different genes in rats and humans, but many of the genes did have something in common - they were associated with two of the same major cellular pathways, said lead author Susan K. Murphy, Associate Professor at the varsity.
One of the pathways is involved in helping bodily organs reach their full size; the other involves a large number of genes that regulate growth during development. Both pathways can become dysregulated in some cancers.
"In terms of what it means for the developing child, we just don't know," Murphy said.
"It's unknown whether sperm affected by THC could be healthy enough to even fertilise an egg and continue its development into an embryo," she said.
The findings defined regular users as those who smoked marijuana at least weekly for the previous six months. Their sperm were compared to those who had not used marijuana in the past six months and not more than 10 times in their lifetimes.
The higher the concentration of THC in the men's urine, the more pronounced the genetic changes to their sperm were, the team found.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- Japan's Olympic Committee Head Denies Impropriety in 2020 Bid Procedures
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results