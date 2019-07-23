Here's How Deepika Padukone and Mahira Khan Carried Similar Outfits Differently
Same-same yet different. Have a look at Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone's similar yet unique style.
Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone in simiar outfits.
Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently posted a picture on social media draped in red Zara outfit styled by Maha Rizvi.
Khan's hair and makeup artist gave a very subtle and neutral touch and completed the look with middle parted open tresses which goes well with the outfit making the diva look stunning. The Raees actress color-blocked her outfit with blue Manolo Blahnik heels.
The similar outfit was worn by Deepika Padukone back in 2017 but in a very unique and different style. Shaleena Nathani styled Padukone's Zara drape top with hot pink pants which made her look like boss lady. The outfit was paired with customized earrings by Stella McCartney along with footwear by Christian Louboutin. The diva carried a very bold look with red lips and rocked it completely.
View this post on Instagram
Obsessed with this combination ❤️❤️ #red&pink @deepikapadukone for @oppomobileindia #OPPO Deepika Padukone Limited Edition wearing dress @zara pants #customised earrings @stellamccartney rings @isharya @minerali_store shoes @louboutinworld makeup by the fabuloussss @anilc68 hair @amitthakur_hair assured by @anjalichauhan16 @khushh89 @paisnehal
