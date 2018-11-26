GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's How Dry fruits, Health Bars Can Help You Stay Healthy

Read to know how dry fruits and nuts used in health snack bars help the cause of healthy living.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
As healthy living has become a catchword these days, people have taken to eating dried fruits and health bars. Experts say these can give natural nutrients.

V.V. Mani, Director, Operations, Unibic, and Suhasni Sampath, Co-Founder, Yoga Bars, explain how dry fruits and nuts used in health snack bars help the cause of healthy living:

* Dried fruits generally contain more fiber than the same-sized serving of their fresh counterparts. Fiber helps in keeping your digestive system running smoothly.

* The various dry fruits are packed naturally with a mix of nutritional elements like potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, carotenoids, antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fiber, flavonoids, selenium and more apart from the good quality fat and protein that these provide.

These help in various ways like increase of good cholesterol, reduction in bad cholesterol, maintaining blood pressure , blood sugar control, thyroid control, improving heart function, bowel movement, skin health, hair control, cancer fighting properties, improving bone health, improved vision, easing digestion and fighting anaemia to name a few. Many of the dry fruits are low in glycemic index, and so, they help slow release of energy and control blood sugar.

Because most of the water is extracted from fruits, their nutrients are condensed into a small package. Dried fruits like apricots, raisins, prunes and figs contain high amounts of beta carotene, vitamin E, niacin, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.

* Dried fruits contain little to no fat. They also contain significant calories per serving, making them a natural source of energy for athletes. They are also a good supplement for people seeking to gain weight in a healthy way.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
