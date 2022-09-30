CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PonniyinSelvan#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Lifestyle » Here’s How Fasting Benefits Your Mental and Physical Wellbeing
1-MIN READ

Here’s How Fasting Benefits Your Mental and Physical Wellbeing

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Fasting is becoming more popular among fitness enthusiasts as a valid method of controlling weight.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Fasting is becoming more popular among fitness enthusiasts as a valid method of controlling weight.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Fasting is becoming more popular among fitness enthusiasts as a valid method of controlling weight.

In India, many people keep fast for spiritual reasons on different occasions throughout the year. During Navratri festival most of the Hindus keep fast. Fasting is a deliberate reduction or cessation of all food, liquids, or both for a set period of time. Short-term fasting can have considerable health advantages, despite occasionally being perceived as unhealthy. Fasting is becoming more popular among fitness enthusiasts as a valid method of controlling weight and preventing disease. Fasting also provides some rather potent physical and mental health advantages.

Here are some important physical and mental advantages of fasting:

Physical Benefits:

· Fasting helps to improve immunity and lowers blood sugar levels.

· It aids digestion and reduces bloating.

· It also helps to get a sound sleep.

· With a conscious appetite, it can help you break through weight-loss plateaus.

· According to a 2018 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study fasting improves stem cells’ ability to regenerate. This can help in reducing the impact of ageing and increase longevity.

· It stimulates Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and regulates hemoglobin and insulin levels.

· Fasting revitalises the body as it helps diseased cells to degrade, leaving healthy tissues behind.

Mental Benefits:

· Fasting enhances focus. The brain can use the energy normally required for digestion during fasting. It safeguards the brain against mental disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

· It energises neurons, which increases brain power and as a result it improves clarity of mind.

· Helps in improving your thinking by reducing pollutants in your blood and lymphatic system.

· Fasting fosters a sense of spiritual and psychological well-being.

· It brings peace and contentment by inculcating positivity. Keeping fast helps you to alleviate stress and depression.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 30, 2022, 14:46 IST
last updated:September 30, 2022, 14:46 IST