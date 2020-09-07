Here's How Film Industry Celebs Wished Mammootty Happy Birthday

Actor Dulquer Salman has been always seen gushing about his love for his dad. As his father and famous Malayalam superstar Mammootty turned 69, Dulquer took to social media to penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

Sharing a picture of him with his father, he wrote “Mine! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening.”

Calling the superstar his “peace and my zen”, Dulquer explained how he tries his best every day to live up to his father’s incredible standards. “It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity (sic)!” he replied.

In the picture, Dulquer can be seen kissing his dad on his cheeks while the father-son duo posed for the camera.

Mammootty has been receiving birthday wishes from his fans, friends and well-wishers. Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu also took to social media to convey their heartfelt wishes to the birthday boy.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Here's wishing one of the finest actors @mammukka sir a very Happy Birthday. Good health, peace and happiness always (sic)!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of him with Mammootty and wrote, “Happy birthday Mammukka! @mammukka (sic).”

KS Chithra also wished the megastar.

Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock in January. He will be next seen in a political thriller and mystery film The Priest.

Dulquer, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kurup along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in lead roles. The film will be produced by Dulquer’s own production house, Wayfarer Films and M Stars.