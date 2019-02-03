English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Here's How Flu is Linked to Stroke Risk
According to the study, people who had a 40 per cent higher chance of having a stroke if they had been admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms within the past 15 days.
Experts are urging those who haven't yet being vaccinated against this year's flu strain to do so, in an attempt to reduce symptoms and the risk of death. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Imgorthand/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Catching flu could put you at increased risk of stroke for up to a year, finds a new study.
Although the researchers are not sure the reason behind the association, the reason could be due to inflammation caused by the flu infection.
The finding adds to previous research which has suggested the flu vaccine can reduce your risk of a stroke.
For the study, the researchers from Columbia University in the US looked at the medical records of 30,912 people with an average age of 72 years who had been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.
The findings, which would be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019 in the US, showed that people had a 40 per cent higher chance of having a stroke if they had been admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms within the past 15 days.
"The association occurred within 15 days. That's important for people to know because if they get the flu, they want to be on the lookout for symptoms of stroke, especially early on after the flu," Philip B Gorelick, Professor at the Michigan State University in the US was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.
In another study, the team from the varsity, found an increased risk of a neck artery tear after having the flu.
Neck artery tears, formally called a cervical artery dissection, happens when one of the large blood vessels in the neck is damaged, causing blood clots to develop.
It is a leading cause of stroke because it affects the blood supply to the brain, reported Daily Mail.
The study, which will be presented at the same conference, found 1,736 instances of flu-like illness preceding cervical artery dissection.
"Cervical or neck dissections make up about two per cent of all strokes and up to 25 per cent of strokes in persons who are under 45 years of age. So this is specifically important to people who are in that under 45 age group, but not exclusively," said Gorelick.
Influenza leads to serious and potentially life-threatening complications such as pneumonia, sepsis and heart disease, the study noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Although the researchers are not sure the reason behind the association, the reason could be due to inflammation caused by the flu infection.
The finding adds to previous research which has suggested the flu vaccine can reduce your risk of a stroke.
For the study, the researchers from Columbia University in the US looked at the medical records of 30,912 people with an average age of 72 years who had been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.
The findings, which would be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019 in the US, showed that people had a 40 per cent higher chance of having a stroke if they had been admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms within the past 15 days.
"The association occurred within 15 days. That's important for people to know because if they get the flu, they want to be on the lookout for symptoms of stroke, especially early on after the flu," Philip B Gorelick, Professor at the Michigan State University in the US was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.
In another study, the team from the varsity, found an increased risk of a neck artery tear after having the flu.
Neck artery tears, formally called a cervical artery dissection, happens when one of the large blood vessels in the neck is damaged, causing blood clots to develop.
It is a leading cause of stroke because it affects the blood supply to the brain, reported Daily Mail.
The study, which will be presented at the same conference, found 1,736 instances of flu-like illness preceding cervical artery dissection.
"Cervical or neck dissections make up about two per cent of all strokes and up to 25 per cent of strokes in persons who are under 45 years of age. So this is specifically important to people who are in that under 45 age group, but not exclusively," said Gorelick.
Influenza leads to serious and potentially life-threatening complications such as pneumonia, sepsis and heart disease, the study noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results