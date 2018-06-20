English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here’s How ‘Helicopter Parenting’ Can Affect Your Kids
Overcontrolling parenting at the age of two led to poorer emotional and behavioural regulation at the age of five.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Do you hover around your children in everything they do and guide them? Beware, it can negatively affect your kid's ability to manage his or her emotions and behaviour later, and may also affect his or her academics, according to researchers.
Children whose parents showed "helicopter parenting behaviour", which means constantly guiding children by telling him or her what to play with, how to play with a toy, how to clean up after playtime and being too strict or demanding, became defiant, others were apathetic and some showed frustration.
These children also struggled to adjust in school and social environments, the findings showed.
"Our research showed that children with helicopter parents may be less able to deal with the challenging demands of growing up, especially with navigating the complex school environment," said lead author Nicole B. Perry from the University of Minnesota.
"Children who cannot regulate their emotions and behaviour effectively are more likely to act out in the classroom, to have a harder time making friends and to struggle in school," Perry added.
For the study, published in the journal Developmental Psychology, the team followed 422 children over the course of eight years and assessed them at ages two, five and 10. Overcontrolling parenting at the age of two led to poorer emotional and behavioural regulation at the age of five. Conversely, the greater a child's emotional regulation at age five, the less likely he or she is to have emotional problems and the more likely he or she is to have better social skills and be more productive in school at the age of 10.
Similarly, by age 10, children with better impulse control were less likely to experience emotional and social problems and were more likely to do better in school.
"Our findings underscore the importance of educating often well-intentioned parents about supporting children's autonomy with handling emotional challenges," Perry said.
Managing emotions and behaviour are fundamental skills that all children need to learn and overcontrolling parenting can limit those opportunities, she noted.
Also Watch
Children whose parents showed "helicopter parenting behaviour", which means constantly guiding children by telling him or her what to play with, how to play with a toy, how to clean up after playtime and being too strict or demanding, became defiant, others were apathetic and some showed frustration.
These children also struggled to adjust in school and social environments, the findings showed.
"Our research showed that children with helicopter parents may be less able to deal with the challenging demands of growing up, especially with navigating the complex school environment," said lead author Nicole B. Perry from the University of Minnesota.
"Children who cannot regulate their emotions and behaviour effectively are more likely to act out in the classroom, to have a harder time making friends and to struggle in school," Perry added.
For the study, published in the journal Developmental Psychology, the team followed 422 children over the course of eight years and assessed them at ages two, five and 10. Overcontrolling parenting at the age of two led to poorer emotional and behavioural regulation at the age of five. Conversely, the greater a child's emotional regulation at age five, the less likely he or she is to have emotional problems and the more likely he or she is to have better social skills and be more productive in school at the age of 10.
Similarly, by age 10, children with better impulse control were less likely to experience emotional and social problems and were more likely to do better in school.
"Our findings underscore the importance of educating often well-intentioned parents about supporting children's autonomy with handling emotional challenges," Perry said.
Managing emotions and behaviour are fundamental skills that all children need to learn and overcontrolling parenting can limit those opportunities, she noted.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out of Training, Sets Alarm Bells Ringing
- Hardest Day’s Cricket I Have Ever Had in My Life: Tim Paine
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer