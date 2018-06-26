English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's How Jessica Alba Corrects Her Creased Concealer
Jessica Alba just solved a midday makeup problem: creased concealer!
©AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK
Make-up artist Daniel Martin says actress Jessica Alba introduced him to a product that solves the problem of creased concealer with one step.
"So I'm going to show you this trick that Jessica Alba taught me," he revealed to InStyle during a beauty tutorial.
"And sometimes if you put too much concealer on it, it gets a bit creepy (or) it looks too heavy—what she does is she takes the Magic Balm and diffuses it."
The beauty pro is referring to Honest Beauty's all-purpose beauty ointment, Magic Balm, reports eonline.com.
Made from sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients, the website states that $18 product can be used on the cheekbones (as a natural highlighter), cuticles, lips and anywhere else you have dryness.
He continued: "So what it does is it kinda breaks the pigment down a bit and just really makes the emollient work it's magic, so it looks like skin...And then you're gonna see that it just really brightens up that area and breaks down any kind of 'cakeyness' from the concealer or foundation that you've done."
Also Watch
"So I'm going to show you this trick that Jessica Alba taught me," he revealed to InStyle during a beauty tutorial.
"And sometimes if you put too much concealer on it, it gets a bit creepy (or) it looks too heavy—what she does is she takes the Magic Balm and diffuses it."
The beauty pro is referring to Honest Beauty's all-purpose beauty ointment, Magic Balm, reports eonline.com.
Made from sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients, the website states that $18 product can be used on the cheekbones (as a natural highlighter), cuticles, lips and anywhere else you have dryness.
He continued: "So what it does is it kinda breaks the pigment down a bit and just really makes the emollient work it's magic, so it looks like skin...And then you're gonna see that it just really brightens up that area and breaks down any kind of 'cakeyness' from the concealer or foundation that you've done."
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed