1-min read

Here's How Jessica Alba Corrects Her Creased Concealer

Jessica Alba just solved a midday makeup problem: creased concealer!

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Here's How Jessica Alba Corrects Her Creased Concealer
©AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK
Make-up artist Daniel Martin says actress Jessica Alba introduced him to a product that solves the problem of creased concealer with one step.

"So I'm going to show you this trick that Jessica Alba taught me," he revealed to InStyle during a beauty tutorial.

"And sometimes if you put too much concealer on it, it gets a bit creepy (or) it looks too heavy—what she does is she takes the Magic Balm and diffuses it."

The beauty pro is referring to Honest Beauty's all-purpose beauty ointment, Magic Balm, reports eonline.com.

Made from sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients, the website states that $18 product can be used on the cheekbones (as a natural highlighter), cuticles, lips and anywhere else you have dryness.

He continued: "So what it does is it kinda breaks the pigment down a bit and just really makes the emollient work it's magic, so it looks like skin...And then you're gonna see that it just really brightens up that area and breaks down any kind of 'cakeyness' from the concealer or foundation that you've done."

| Edited by: shifa khan
