Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick

After gaining substantial celebrity standing through 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in 2015, Kylie launched the Kylie Lip Kit, on her own and laid the foundation of Kylie Cosmetics.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
A pout, a lipstick kit and social network celebrity with following of around 175 million (as per report) is what goes into the making of Kylie Jenner (21) as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. In her own right, she has now beaten Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, to achieve the momentous feat that people thought was too-marvelous-to-be-beaten when Zuckerberg did it at the age of 23.

Kylie's social traction is so strong that even attempts at dethroning her daughter Stormi Webster's most liked photo on Instagram was driven in her name. The infamous Egg Gang may have succeeded in their explicit ploy against her, but Kylie's Forbes' listing is certainly something that people will have a hard time poaching.

For all her family wealth, industry-lineage and relation to Kim Kardashian and her extended siblings, this achievement, and the speed of it, is of tremendous measure and has its own standing. And deservedly, the spotlight should be trained where the entrepreneur-artist graces the stage.

After gaining substantial celebrity standing through Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015, Kylie launched the Kylie Lip Kit, on her own, and laid the foundation of later-to-be-called Kylie Cosmetics. If you can recall, it was the same year that #KylieJennerChallenge blew up on Instagram and Twitter, where people wanted to make their lips resemble her pout. A vast majority of her social media followers are young and female, which also happens to be the brand's market, reports BBC in an article.

In the age of Beauty vloggers and influencers, Kylie grew from strength to strength while she marketed most of her products on Snapchat and Instagram, also cashing in on the fame of the Kardashians to make it bigger. She constantly makes videos of forthcoming products and announces new launches. In this, the playing field with blanket corporations got levelled and as Kylie envisioned a new marketing strategy, she herself became the face of it, providing the brand with legitimacy in which other products often lag behind. It's mockingly funny as Kylie's company has less than 15 employees (reported by Forbes), at maximum, and since there are no major marketing costs, the profits go directly to her. (Read BBC report)



Read more on numbers related to the growth of Kylie Cosmetics here.

Kylie's Lip kit is one of the most desirable products that are online right now. At an unassuming USD 29 a piece, the product and a brain for the business has currently made her the queen of the world.

