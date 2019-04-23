English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Mediterranean Diet Prevents Overeating
In the study, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Can't stop overeating? Adopt a Mediterranean diet as it not only deters overeating but also protects against obesity and liver diseases, suggests a new study.
In the study, published in the journal Obesity, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.
"By comparison, the animals on a Western diet ate far more than they needed and gained weight," said Carol A. Shively, Professor of pathology at the varsity.
The researchers found that the animals, following a Mediterranean diet, chose not to eat all the food available to them, which meant they maintained lower body weight.
"What we found was that the group on the Mediterranean diet actually ate fewer calories, had lower body weight and had less body fat than those on the Western diet," Shively added.
The researchers said Western diet was developed by companies that want customers to overconsume their food.
"The Western diet was developed and promoted by companies who want us to eat their food, so they make it hyper-palatable, meaning it hits all our buttons so we overconsume,"
"Eating a Mediterranean diet should allow people to enjoy their food and not overeat," Shively said.
The study also found that the Mediterranean diet protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, which is associated with obesity and can cause cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer.
For the study, the researchers included 38 middle-aged non-human female primates, who were randomised to either the Mediterranean or Western diet for about 9 years.
In the study, published in the journal Obesity, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.
"By comparison, the animals on a Western diet ate far more than they needed and gained weight," said Carol A. Shively, Professor of pathology at the varsity.
The researchers found that the animals, following a Mediterranean diet, chose not to eat all the food available to them, which meant they maintained lower body weight.
"What we found was that the group on the Mediterranean diet actually ate fewer calories, had lower body weight and had less body fat than those on the Western diet," Shively added.
The researchers said Western diet was developed by companies that want customers to overconsume their food.
"The Western diet was developed and promoted by companies who want us to eat their food, so they make it hyper-palatable, meaning it hits all our buttons so we overconsume,"
"Eating a Mediterranean diet should allow people to enjoy their food and not overeat," Shively said.
The study also found that the Mediterranean diet protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, which is associated with obesity and can cause cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer.
For the study, the researchers included 38 middle-aged non-human female primates, who were randomised to either the Mediterranean or Western diet for about 9 years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results