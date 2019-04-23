Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's How Mediterranean Diet Prevents Overeating

In the study, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's How Mediterranean Diet Prevents Overeating
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Can't stop overeating? Adopt a Mediterranean diet as it not only deters overeating but also protects against obesity and liver diseases, suggests a new study.

In the study, published in the journal Obesity, the researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates.

"By comparison, the animals on a Western diet ate far more than they needed and gained weight," said Carol A. Shively, Professor of pathology at the varsity.

The researchers found that the animals, following a Mediterranean diet, chose not to eat all the food available to them, which meant they maintained lower body weight.

"What we found was that the group on the Mediterranean diet actually ate fewer calories, had lower body weight and had less body fat than those on the Western diet," Shively added.

The researchers said Western diet was developed by companies that want customers to overconsume their food.

"The Western diet was developed and promoted by companies who want us to eat their food, so they make it hyper-palatable, meaning it hits all our buttons so we overconsume,"

"Eating a Mediterranean diet should allow people to enjoy their food and not overeat," Shively said.

The study also found that the Mediterranean diet protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, which is associated with obesity and can cause cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer.

For the study, the researchers included 38 middle-aged non-human female primates, who were randomised to either the Mediterranean or Western diet for about 9 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram