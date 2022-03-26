Here’s How Men can Ace their Grooming Game

Gone are the days when only women used to think and work extra hard to look good for their male counterparts. Skincare and personal grooming are not only restricted to women anymore and more and more men are now coming forward to take on the regime that is best suited for their skin type. Be it a job interview or impressing your girl, skincare and grooming skills are something that men should never miss out on. Splashing water, using aftershave and running a comb definitely does not qualify as a skincare regime for men any longer.

Here are some of the tips that men can incorporate to have an edge and be the definition of a well-groomed man, without having to spend a fortune on expensive products:

1. Cold showers

Cold showers have many benefits like they do not dehydrate, keeping the skin reinvigorated, increasing circulation, aids in muscle recovery, among others.

2. Use SPF daily

SPF is an anti-ageing product that also helps in protecting from UV damage. Protection from UV damage simply means protection from dark spots, wrinkling and other such issues.

3. Use Cleanser-toner-moisturizer

It is important to invest in good cleansers, toners and moisturizers. It is advisable to use them in the morning and at night. Keep in mind that while you are at it, you must not deprive your other body parts of the goodness of moisturizer.

4. Scrubbing once a week is the key

Just like women, men also must scrub once a week and exfoliate their skin, keeping the dead skin cells at bay and helping the skin to breathe.

5. Avoid the combovers

Combovers are definitely not attractive for any woman. If your hair is thinning, make sure to take good care of it. Invest in products that can help in resolving this problem. Also, you should pat it dry instead of rubbing it after washing.

6. Deodorant vs Antiperspirant

What to choose? It is crucial to learn the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants. While the deodorants hide the smell of sweat, the antiperspirant reduces the sweat.

7. Focus on beard details

Beard grooming is an important step in men’s skincare regime. Investing in good beard products is crucial to give your beard a clean look, which again helps you in making a well-groomed man.

8. Shave in the right way

Always shave in the direction of the hair. Even though the technology is advancing with new products that help in shaving, you shouldn’t skip out some basic fundamentals like using shaving cream, replacing the razor frequently, moisten your skin before shaving. Also, do not forget to shave the back of your neck to get that clean look.

9. Find products for your down under region

Most men skip out this crucial grooming step and often end up smelling bad and can be seen itching in public. It is therefore important for men to invest in a good ball powder, one that can help to avoid itching and chafing.

10. Give up your unibrows

Unibrows are a big no for men and mostly woman finds it attractive. Trimming up your eyebrows is a good way to get away with the unruly look.

If needed, do not shy away from getting in touch with a good dermatologist.

