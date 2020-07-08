Here's How Mira and Shahid Kapoor Wished 5th Wedding Anniversary to Each Other

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated five years of togetherness on Tuesday. The lovely pair often creates buzz by uploading their picture on social media. This time too, on their special day, the Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to wish his wife.

Sharing a picture with Mira, Shahid wrote, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love.”

The Udta Punjab actor also thanked his wife for helping him become a better person. In the picture, Shahid and Mira can be seen smiling, looking at the camera.

Mira also wrote a beautiful and long note for her husband on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, putting out a from their sangeet ceremony.

She penned, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day.”

Calling herself the luckiest girl, she also thanked Shahid for being her strength and walking through everything together.

She ended her note with a message for her husband saying, “Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”.

They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony five years ago. Their wedding photos at that time created a storm on the internet.