Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Here's How Mira and Shahid Kapoor Wished 5th Wedding Anniversary to Each Other

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated five years of togetherness.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How Mira and Shahid Kapoor Wished 5th Wedding Anniversary to Each Other
One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated five years of togetherness.

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated five years of togetherness on Tuesday. The lovely pair often creates buzz by uploading their picture on social media. This time too, on their special day, the Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to wish his wife.

Sharing a picture with Mira, Shahid wrote, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love.”

The Udta Punjab actor also thanked his wife for helping him become a better person. In the picture, Shahid and Mira can be seen smiling, looking at the camera.

Mira also wrote a beautiful and long note for her husband on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, putting out a from their sangeet ceremony.

She penned, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day.”

Calling herself the luckiest girl, she also thanked Shahid for being her strength and walking through everything together.

She ended her note with a message for her husband saying, “Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”.

They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony five years ago. Their wedding photos at that time created a storm on the internet.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading